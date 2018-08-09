On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Jackie Lee will assist in growing a portfolio of properties as vice president of hotel investments for The Dow Hotel Company (DHC). Before DHC, Lee worked in a handful of different positions for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where she strategically developed Interstate’s portfolio in the United States.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises has promoted Carl Hren to senior vice president of architecture and construction. Hren’s responsibilities include designing, purchasing, and constructing new-builds and renovations. Hren joined the company in 2013 as vice president of architecture and construction.

Stephanie Cross will oversee communication efforts and strengthen the Enchantment Group’s independent luxury resort brands as vice president of marketing. Cross recently co-founded See It Sideways, a boutique hotel marketing agency, where she served as creative director.

OLS Hotels & Resorts is welcoming Rob Robinson as vice president, where he will manage the property’s Hawaiian hotels and grow the management company in the marketplace. Robinson will work in partnership with CEO Ben Rafter to manage the properties, as well as bring a new perspective to Hawaii.

Jim Franklin will serve as general manager of Tuscana Resort Orlando and The Fountains at ChampionsGate, both located in Orlando, for Aqua-Aston Hospitality. Franklin’s responsibilities include overall operations, guest services and product offerings, and administration and marketing efforts.

As area general manager of operations and development company Chartwell Hospitality, David Sundermann will oversee the Hilton Green Hills and the Residence Inn Nashville Green Hills in Tennessee. Most Recently, Sundermann worked for Winegardner & Hammons as a general manager and director of sales.

Adam Gurgiolo has been named general manager of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago, where he will oversee daily operations and guest satisfaction. Before this position, Gurgiolo assisted in the opening of the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland.

Mike Kiely will lead internal audit functions for Orange Lake Resorts as vice president of controls and compliance. Kiely’s background is in the timeshare industry and internal controls.

The Resort at Glade Springs welcomes Phil Lane as director of sales and marketing. Lane will lead a sales and catering team to ensure events and activities are run successfully.

Sharon Cabral will start and execute sales strategies for Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito as director of sales and marketing. Cabral worked for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as area director of sales and marketing, where she oversaw teams for Rosewood CordeValle and Rosewood San Hill in Northern California.

As director of sales for Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property, Andrew Ladd will boost sales and visibility. Recently, Ladd led a sales team at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows as director of sales and marketing.

Sam Sutter joins the Fontainebleau Miami Beach as director of condo-hotel operations. Sutter is returning to the property—where he began his hospitality career in 2010 as a front office agent—after holding positions including front office supervisor and manager, as well as hotel manager.

Leonard Ventura will lead a daily culinary team and oversee special events as executive chef of the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in downtown Chicago. Prior to Radisson, Ventura served in the same position at the Chicago Wyndham Grand Riverfront hotel and the Dolce Hotel and Conference Center in Dallas, Tex.

JW Marriott Grand Rapids has promoted Becky Oldani to general manager of food and beverage. Before her promotion, Oldani served as general manager of in-house restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House Grand Rapids.

Lisa Wald is director of human resources for The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property. Wald started her career at the resort as a lifeguard and summer activities employee, which evolved over 15 years. She served as health club manager and recreation director before moving to human resources.

Hyatt Carmel Highlands has hired Gabriella Piombo as sales and events coordinator. Before Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Piombo was a social media coordinator at O’Bheal County Cork in Ireland and a marketing/PR coordinator for Compliment Inc. in Moraga, Calif.

Alper Toydemir has been named regional head of sales for the United States for Corinthia Hotel London. Toydemir’s position is based in New York City, and he will work to grow sales for the Corinthia Hotels International flagship property, in addition to supporting other hotels for the company.