IHG Signs Three Hotel Indigo Properties in Washington State

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the development of three Hotel Indigo properties in Washington state: Hotel Indigo Vancouver Downtown, Hotel Indigo Everett, and Hotel Indigo Spokane. All three properties are expected to open before the second quarter of 2020.

“We are thrilled to see the expansion of the Hotel Indigo brand into the Pacific Northwest with three new properties in Washington state,” said Craig Mueller, IHG’s vice president of upscale and luxury development in the Americas. “We look forward to bringing the local neighborhood stories to life in the development of these unique hotels. With more than 50 Hotel Indigo properties open in the Americas region, these signings demonstrate confidence from owners and further momentum for the brand.”

Hotel Indigo Vancouver Downtown

The new-build, 138-room, eight-story Hotel Indigo Vancouver Downtown will be located along the Columbia River in downtown Vancouver. The hotel will have a restaurant, lobby, rooftop bars, a dedicated subterranean parking garage, and 3,300 square feet of meeting space. The Hotel Indigo Vancouver Downtown will be adjacent to the 12-story luxury Kirkland Tower Condominiums, an entertainment pier, retail shops, and restaurants, all of which are part of a waterfront mixed-use development. Expected to open in Q1 2020, the hotel is owned by Kirkland Development LLC, and will be approximately seven miles from Portland, Oregon, and 11 miles from the Portland International Airport (PDX).

Hotel Indigo Everett

The Hotel Indigo Everett will be located on the Puget Sound waterfront, within the Port of Everett. This new-build, four-story, 142-room hotel will have a restaurant and bar, 6,100 square feet of meeting space, a business center, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and dedicated parking. Expected to open in Q2 2019, the Hotel Indigo Everett is owned by Omar and Christine Lee and will be 29 miles north of downtown Seattle and will be located very close to Everett’s new airport at Paine Field.

Hotel Indigo Spokane

The Hotel Indigo Spokane will be a conversion from an existing historic building built in 1911. The five-story, 112-room hotel will be located in downtown Spokane and will feature a restaurant and bar, a fitness center, a business center, and 1,500 square feet of meeting space. Expected to open in Q2 2019, the Hotel Indigo Spokane is owned by Hos and Boz LLC and will be located less than one mile from the Spokane Convention Center and Spokane Falls, and just two blocks from River Park Square.

Launched in 2004, the Hotel Indigo brand has grown to 88 open hotels worldwide and an additional 86 in the global pipeline. The brand is expanding its footprint across all regions, and in 2017, had the highest level of openings in five years, including a property in downtown Los Angeles and the first resort for the brand in Bali. The Hotel Indigo brand recently celebrated the opening of its 50th hotel in the Americas in Kansas City during the fourth quarter of 2017. Each property draws on the local neighborhood story to inspire the hotel experience, from design to food and beverage.

Top photo: Hotel Indigo Everett