Five Factors That Make or Break a Learning Environment

Leesburg, Va.—Learning and training, the most important reasons for meetings and conferences, have evolved from the traditional classroom to a wide range of room formations and teaching styles. Many venues claim to offer the perfect setting for any program, but in reality, the venue that is perfect for an executive outing may not work for an experiential learning program.

After many years of working the nation’s top learning organizations such as Verizon, BAE, and IBM, the expert team at The National Conference Center has identified five key factors that make the ideal venue for a learning program.

1. Blank Space

While trending colors, furniture, or lighting can be fun and exciting, they often don’t play a significant role in the learning program. A facility that offers blank space is more conducive to the learning environment because it is a canvas that can be molded and customized for a program and modified at a moment’s notice to support a group’s dynamic needs.

2. Flexibility

All venues have rules, too many rules and restrictions may make a venue the wrong choice. Venues with flexibility and a “whatever it takes” mentality are a good fit to accommodate various learning programs. The sales and planning team should ask questions that relate to the success of the program, not just what is convenient for the property.

3. Multi-Dimensional Experiential Learning

Experiential learning or learning by doing is the standard in learning programs today. The venue should provide versatile spaces that can handle a variety of activities, from adventure teambuilding on a challenge course to hands-on activities and role-playing scenarios.

4. Themes Done Well

Themes should be incorporated throughout the program. The venue should be eager to build on and reinforce a theme through the entire program—from refreshment breaks to inventive receptions and innovative lighting, audio, visual, décor, and even costumes.

5. Fine Dining for Everyone

It’s no secret that food matters at every event. Often, small venues have five-star restaurants while large conference centers have a group dining food and beverage program. But venues of all sizes can work with local and regional purveyors and farmers to provide the best quality, freshest food available gained from using sustainable farming methods. This, together with a talented culinary team, will help provide a superb dining experience for any size group.