Charleston, S.C.—Charlestowne Hotels announced that in 2017, the full-service hospitality management company increased its RevPAR by 6 percent—doubled the national RevPAR average for the seventh consecutive year—and added 10 new properties, growing its porfolio by 20 percent. The company ended the year with 47 managed properties. In addition to reporting record RevPAR and growth in 2017, Charlestowne said that it plans to expand and develop its collection of managed properties further in 2018.

With sights set on geographic expansion and portfolio variation, Charlestowne added 10 new hotels in 2017, including two historic hotels in Vermont and its first West Coast rebranding and re-development project. “We doubled down on our core management disciplines while bolstering our contract acquisition of new properties, which commanded a year of strong growth and expansion,” Michael Tall, president and chief operating officer of Charlestowne Hotels, says. “As we continue to expand, our tailored approach encourages us to continue to add resources to ensure the needs of our new owners are met in these markets.”

Charlestowne also completed nine branding projects for new developments and four brand repositioning projects for existing hotels in 2017. The marketing team managed more than a dozen video and photoshoots to bring the hotel experience to life. The company also focused on strengthening web presence and prioritizing the digital user experience, developing more than 30 proprietary hotel websites along with a portfolio-wide, two-way CRM interface to streamline guest communication.

“In the past year, we continued to finesse our roster of vendors to centralize efforts, strategically selecting five core partners that provide the entire portfolio with specialized marketing services at an affordable cost,” Michael Cady, vice president of marketing for Charlestowne Hotels, says.

Looking ahead in 2018, the Charlestowne Hotels plans to continue growing its team. Last year, the company added 450 new employees and plans to focus on staff development to strengthen its management teams.

Photo: Charlestowne Hotels oversees the operations and management of The Bristol Hotel, a boutique hotel property that is slated to open this spring in downtown Bristol, Virginia.