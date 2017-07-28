Best Western Breaks Ground on Texas’ First GLō Hotel

PHOENIX—Best Western Hotels & Resorts has marked the arrival of its newest GLō with a groundbreaking event in DeSoto, Texas—just 15 miles outside of downtown Dallas. GLō, Best Western’s new-construction boutique hotel brand, is designed for savvy travelers expecting the best in value, design, and comfort. Projected to open in May 2018, GLō DeSoto will have 75 rooms, a 1,000-sq. ft. meeting space, communal work areas, a fitness center, and spa.

GLō aims to break down the suburban cookie-cutter hotel mold by putting a boutique product in secondary, suburban, and highway locations. The brand focuses on a modern arrival experience; streamlined, contemporary guestrooms; center-loaded bathrooms; stylish, cost-effective materials; its architecture and design; space-saving furnishings; and the strategic use of LED lighting. The brand incorporates digital keys, a digital concierge, and communal workspace positions.

“GLō is a major part of our brand refresh initiative and we believe that its tech-savvy, modern appeal coupled with convenient access to local experiences in nearby downtown Dallas, positions our newest location for success,” said Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “GLō is the epitome of Best Western’s reimagined brand identity–providing a stylish, convenient space designed for the way people travel today. We look forward to welcoming travelers looking to experience the best in sophisticated design, contemporary style, and futuristic convenience, all at a reasonable price.”

GLō DeSoto’s groundbreaking included DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan, City Manager Tarron J. Richardson, multiple members of the DeSoto City Council, Best Western’s Managing Director of North American Development Bob Clasby, Brand Development Project Manager Joe Lang, the hotel’s Managing Director and Co-founder of Shreem Capital Jiger Patel, and the property’s lender, Dallas Regional President of Spirit Bank Eric Anderson.

“I am honored and thrilled to bring the great state of Texas its first GLō hotel,” said Patel. “I have been affiliated with Best Western for quite some time and I’ve always been impressed with the company’s support system and innovative mindset. It’s been a longtime goal for my team to partner with a brand that invests in state-of-the-art technology and authenticity and we feel GLō checks all of those boxes. We’re really excited to get started.”