YOTEL To Open Downtown Atlanta Property in 2022

LONDON—International hotel company YOTEL has announced plans to open a 351-cabin property in downtown Atlanta. It will be located off Peachtree Street in the Underground transformation—a historic four-block redevelopment from real estate developer WRS, Inc.

The new-build property will include a hybrid of two brands—234 YOTEL cabins designed for short stays and 117 PADs for longer stays under the YOTELPAD brand, which launched last year. Construction of the hotel is set to begin in summer 2020, with an anticipated opening date of Autumn 2022.

“The YOTEL and YOTELPAD concepts have been incredibly well received across the globe. In the U.S. alone, we currently operate four YOTEL properties and have another seven under development, including four YOTELPAD properties,” remarked Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this project focused on the revitalization of Atlanta’s downtown,” continued Viriot. “Atlanta is an exciting, bustling city, with one of the largest concentrations of Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. and the busiest airport in the world. Not only is it a key business hub, but also a great city to combine work with play due to its rich cultural history and famous landmarks. This is an excellent opportunity for us to put our signature modern spin on Atlanta’s southern hospitality.”

In addition to signature features like self-check-in kiosks and space-saving adjustable SmartBeds, guests at the YOTEL Atlanta will be able to work, relax, and socialize in KOMYUNITI—multi-functional spaces catering to the needs of the modern traveler. In addition to a “GRAB+GO” café and restaurant on the ground floor, the hotel will also have an outdoor pool and terrace with a rooftop bar offering views of the city. The combination of short- and long-stay cabins and PADs under one roof will offer flexibility for people staying in the city for different lengths of time or reasons.

“We’re excited to have found the right hotel partner that is unique to Atlanta,” said T. Scott Smith, president and CEO of WRS, Inc. “YOTEL values a forward-thinking environment and designs their hotels with independent and tech-savvy travelers in mind. It’s perfect for Underground’s location in the heart of Downtown and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

Once completed, Underground will have more than 400,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment, event space, office, residential, and student housing space. The community hub is located above Five Points Station, with direct access to MARTA, the main transportation hub in Atlanta. It is also adjacent to the Georgia State University campus and large business global headquarters such as UPS, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, and Delta Air Lines.

YOTEL currently operates seven airport hotels at London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Singapore Changi, and two in Istanbul. The company also has five city-center hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Singapore. YOTEL has new projects under development in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Geneva, Amsterdam, Miami, Dubai, Mammoth, Park City, Porto, and New York Long Island City.