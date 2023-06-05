Wyndham Opens First Registry Collection Hotel in Europe

LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, its first Registry Collection Hotel in Europe. The 171-room resort is located in Halkidiki, Greece. Registry Collection Hotels combine individuality with design and service. The Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort—owned and operated by Zeus International Hotels & Resorts—is the latest addition to a portfolio of 16 Registry Collection properties across Mexico, Panama, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

Dimitris Manikis, president EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, commented, “Expanding Registry Collection Hotels to Europe enables us to further diversify our offering, giving our guests access to even more travel experiences and incredible destinations around the world. Zeus International Hotels & Resorts is a like-minded partner with many years of experience welcoming visitors and growing brands across Europe. Introducing the brand with them in Halkidiki, a renowned hotspot for its impressive nature, coastline, and culture, makes this launch even more special.”

The latest opening of the Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort builds on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ collaboration with Zeus International Hotels & Resorts, currently covering 10 hotels in three countries, under the Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Ramada, Dolce, and Trademark Collection by Wyndham brands, and now Registry Collection Hotels. Zeus International owns and manages an additional 12 hotels spanning Greece, Romania, and Italy.

Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, a Registry Collection Hotel offers 171 guestrooms including 26 villas and 92 bungalows, most with pools. The hotel offers five swimming pools as well as access to a pebble beach. Guests can take strolls through the hotel’s gardens. The hotel offers culinary options of local Greek, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Guests can also use Spa Center with an outdoor pool along with wellness classes on special decks by the beach. Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort also provides adventurous guests with two tennis courts, a basketball court, and a beach volleyball court, as well as an adventure park and other great outdoor activities. Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort offers venue space to host events and conferences.

Haris Siganos, president and CEO of Zeus International Hotels & Resorts, added, “Opening the first luxury resort under Registry Collection Hotels in Europe is testament to Zeus International Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to innovating our offering and providing outstanding hospitality to our guests, in Greece and abroad.”