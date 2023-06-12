MDO Releases Profit Management Report for Hoteliers

BETHESDA, Maryland—MDO, in collaboration with Stayntouch and Revenue Analytics, has released “The Hotel Profit Playbook: Data-Driven Strategies to Move Beyond Rooms Revenue,” a report aimed at changing how hoteliers approach profit management. The Hotel Profit Playbook introduces the concept of Total Profit Optimization, defined as the act of broadening operational strategies to include a focus on all revenue-generating areas in a hotel and then measuring the flow-through of each of those outlets to determine profitability.

In recent years, hotel owners and operators have shifted from top-line data collection and analysis to make decisions around driving bottom-line margins. Understanding labor and amenity costs, analyzing non-room revenue trends, and centralizing data from all revenue sources are giving hospitality leadership the data to make more profitable decisions.

Insights from the profit management report include: