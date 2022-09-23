Hyatt Hotels Corporation Grows in Latin America and the Caribbean

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced brand growth in the Latin America and Caribbean region with a strong development pipeline of more than 20 planned hotels and resort openings through 2024, including the expansion of Hyatt brands into new markets.

“Latin America and the Caribbean are top leisure destinations for global travelers, and we continue to grow Hyatt’s brand presence in this important region to offer unique experiences to high-end travelers in new markets and sought-after destinations,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America and the Caribbean, Hyatt. “These exciting new hotels and resorts across Hyatt’s portfolio of upscale hotel brands reinforce our commitment to thoughtfully growing in key markets that matter to our guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and customers.”

Driven by leisure travel demand, the newly opened and expected hotels and resorts mark growth milestones for Hyatt that include:

New planned openings in the region such as Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club (Mexico) and Hyatt Centric San Jose—Escazu (Costa Rica).

Planned introduction of the first Park Hyatt hotel in Mexico: Park Hyatt Los Cabos and Residences; and the first Andaz hotel in Mexico’s historic capital city: Andaz Mexico City Condesa.

Expanded brand presence in new markets throughout Mexico that include: Monterrey with Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro, both expected to open this year, and Thompson Monterrey, slated to open in 2024; and San Miguel de Allende with NUMU, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

As a result of the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt’s Latin America and Caribbean region expected growth includes a nearly 20 percent expansion of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection expected by the end of 2024 with the debut of all-inclusive resorts such as Secrets Impression Moxché (Mexico), Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa (Mexico), Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort (Mexico), Dreams Flora Resort & Spa and Secrets Tides Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, and Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection has all-inclusive experiences with resort brands including Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts (coming soon), Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

“The Inclusive Collection’s expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean brings one of the world’s largest regional portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts to global travelers seeking seamless, world-class experiences,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development and innovation at Apple Leisure Group. “Whether celebrating life’s big moments, looking for quality family time, or an extra measure of romance at a breathtaking destination, the Inclusive Collection’s new and existing properties offer unforgettable experiences for everyone and every stay occasion.”

Boundless Collection hotels include:

Andaz Mexico City Condesa (Mexico)

Thompson Monterrey (Mexico)

Timeless Collection hotels include:

Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro and Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle (Mexico)

Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes (Mexico)

Grand Hyatt Cancún Beach Resort (Mexico)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos and Residences (Mexico)

Park Hyatt Mexico City (Mexico)

Inclusive Collection resorts include:

Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa (Mexico)

Dreams Flora Resort & Spa (Dominican Republic)

Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort (Mexico)

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya (Mexico)

Secrets Impression Moxché (Mexico)

Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres (Mexico)

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa (St. Lucia)

Secrets Tides Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club (Mexico)

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia (St. Lucia)

Independent Collection hotels include:

NUMU, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mexico)

Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Mexico)

In 2022, several Hyatt hotels opened in Latin America and the Caribbean, including: