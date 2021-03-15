Wittwer Hospitality Opens Best Western Plus Settlers Point in Utah

Washington, Utah — Best Western Plus Settlers Point, operated by Wittwer Hospitality, plans to open its doors to guests this month in southern Utah.

“It’s always an exciting time when we expand to new locations,” said Shayne Wittwer, CEO of Wittwer Hospitality. “Utah thrives on tourism and we’re excited to welcome guests from around the world to our beautiful state and provide a comfortable and inviting home-away-from-home.”

Amenities at the hotel include an indoor pool, an outdoor hot tub, complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, a business center, and a meeting room for those in need of a space for special occasions.

Best Western Plus Settlers Point is also committed to keeping its guests’ healthy and safe through Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ We Care Clean program. The program’s industry-leading cleaning standards address everything from the guestroom and common area cleanliness to streamlined processes that minimize contact between guests and associates while maintaining superior customer service.

Located at 1294 E Hospitality Way in Washington, Utah, Best Western Plus Settlers Point provides a convenient location for business and leisure travelers. Attractions within a few miles of the hotel include hiking trails, mountain biking, Sand Hollow State Park (reservoir and sand dunes), Quail Creek State Park, and Snow Canyon. The hotel is also within driving distance to Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, the Grand Canyon North Rim, and Lake Powell. Additionally, there are a number of restaurants, shopping centers, museums, golf courses, and other attractions within minutes of the hotel.



