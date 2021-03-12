ARLINGTON, Va. — Knowland, provider of AI-powered data for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, and other meeting venues, released its ongoing monthly meetings and events data for February 2021. The numbers reveal that February U.S. group meetings volume increased 109.7 percent over the previous month.

February picked up nicely with consistent growth each week, according to the analysis. Even with a few key markets still constrained due to COVID restrictions, meetings are growing across the country, Knowland found. The average number of attendees in February 2021 remained stable compared to February 2020. Meanwhile, the average square footage used for meetings and events in February 2021 increased year over year—1,560 square feet in February 2021 versus 1,300 square feet in February 2020. Corporate meetings produced most of the activity for the month, according to Knowland’s data, and represented the largest market segment, accounting for 61.9 percent of total meetings in February 2021.

The top five growth markets for meetings in February were Daytona Beach, Florida; Boston; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Milwaukee.

Kristi White, vice president of product management, Knowland, said, “February realized significant growth across all markets. While in January, the most significant growth was in the Top 25 markets, this month, we saw that growth extend across secondary and tertiary markets as well. Even areas still under restrictions are beginning to see smaller meetings return to the market. These are all positive signs and should continue to grow as the year progresses and more of the populace is vaccinated.”

