W Minneapolis Promotes Inclusivity With Welcome at W Initiative

W Minneapolis—The Foshay recently announced “Welcome at W,” a new initiative in which non-profit organizations are given complimentary use of the hotel’s boardroom and meeting spaces to help plan, prepare, and propel Minneapolis to a new future.

According to Christy Loy, general manager of W Minneapolis, the impetus for Welcome at W came from the idea that every business can be a force of change and a force for good. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 by Minneapolis police, which prompted protests across the city and around the globe, Loy says, “There was an opportunity to be intentionally more inclusive and to help in all the ways we can to rebuild our city. Nonprofit organizations are an important partner in both of those endeavors, so it only made sense to open our doors to them.”

Following a conversation with the W Minneapolis—The Foshay’s senior leadership team in the days after George Floyd’s murder, the property committed to taking action in both big and small ways. “We challenged ourselves to think differently about how to do good with what we already have in our hands,” Loy explains.

Advertisement

Recognizing its ability to provide a setting that allows for productivity and effectiveness, the team decided to lend its meeting space to those who could put it to good use. Loy says, “Teams are encouraged to think creatively in our meeting spaces, making it the perfect fit for this initiative. With Welcome at W, we are bringing the whole package to life for our non-profit partners.”

After W Minneapolis provided complimentary spaces for several revitalization events over the past year, Welcome at W officially launched on October 14. “We know there is a huge need in the non-profit community to begin again with fundraising and strategic planning efforts. We are alongside to help them put their best foot forward and multiply their impact,” Loy says.

Since establishing Welcome at W, Loy has witnessed how many business leaders are looking for ways to become a force for good. “We all want to rebuild a more inclusive and stronger Minneapolis, but sometimes we just need a good example. Welcome at W has provided that for friends and colleagues and inspired many conversations around how to do more good with the business we are already doing,” she said. W Minneapolis has plans to continue finding more innovations and partnering with local BIPOC, LGBTQ, and women-owned businesses.