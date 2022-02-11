U.S. News & World Report announced its Best Hotels rankings, which evaluate more than 35,000 hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. While some global travel remains limited, the ranked hotels continue to provide amenities and hospitality for travelers looking to plan ahead.

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”

The Peninsula Chicago is the No. 1 Best Hotel in the United States, with amenities including The Peninsula Spa and Shanghai Terrace restaurant, and afternoon tea in the lobby. The hotel’s guestrooms look out over Chicago. Montage Kapalua Bay on Maui follows at No. 2 and Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, comes in at No. 3. These hotels stand out due to their customer service, grounds, accommodations, and variety of on-site amenities.

For the first time, select qualifying 3.5-star properties have been added to the hotels, resorts, and all-inclusive resorts ranking lists in Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico and the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean provide guides for one-stop destinations.

“The Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts lists offer information on everything from the number of pools and restaurants on-site to the daily activities available and nightly resort fees (if applicable). The easily accessible information allows travelers to fully enjoy these luxurious resorts without spending months planning,” said Watson.

Eden Rock—St. Barths in St. Barts is the Best Hotel in the Caribbean and the Best Resort in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintains the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean because of its on-site cuisine and meal plan options. Jade Mountain also has three-walled “sanctuaries,” or guestrooms, which offer furnishings crafted from tropical wood and views of the Caribbean Sea and the Pitons.

For the Best Hotels in Mexico and the Best Resorts in Mexico, Montage Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas takes the top spot, while Grand Velas Los Cabos, known for its customer service, cuisine, and spa services, is the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico. Meanwhile, the Best Resorts in the United States and Best Resorts in Canada lists feature properties offering skiing trails and mountain hikes to water parks and pools.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada, and Rosewood Bermuda ranks No. 1 on this year’s Best Hotels in Bermuda list. Le Bristol Paris once again came in as the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe.

U.S. News scores hotels using a methodology that combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest sentiment. U.S. News did not include COVID-19 data in the rankings, and some hotels and resorts may be currently offering different or modified services and amenities. However, several of the major industry awards factored into the rankings take property cleanliness into account. These rankings are part of U.S. News Travel, which also evaluates the Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines, and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

2022 U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings

The following is an accumulated list of the hotels ranked by U.S. News Travel.

United States

The Peninsula Chicago

Montage Kapalua Bay

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa

Hotel Bel-Air

In Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

The Ritz-Carlton, Montréal

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Auberge Saint-Antoine

Fogo Island Inn

In Mexico

Montage Los Cabos

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Rosewood Mayakoba

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort

One&Only Palmilla

In the Caribbean

Eden Rock—St. Barths

Jade Mountain Resort

Belmond Cap Juluca

Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Eden Roc at Cap Cana

In Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

Royal Palms Hotel

Fairmont Southampton

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

In Europe