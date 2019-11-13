MCLEAN, Va. — Building on its momentum as the fastest brand launch in hospitality industry history, Tru by Hilton now has 100 hotels in 34 states in the U.S. and Canada—a milestone that the brand reached less than three years after first opening its doors. To celebrate its 100th hotel opening, Tru by Hilton is giving away 100 two-night stays.

Tru by Hilton aims to offer both leisure and business travelers a consistent, enjoyable experience at an affordable price. Spacious lobbies offer everything from board games to the brand’s build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar. Bright, efficiently designed guestrooms include the amenities most important to travelers. Custom mural art and the Tru-ly Local Wall spotlighting area attractions and activities create a feel for the local community.

According to a recent survey conducted by Kelton Global on behalf of Tru by Hilton, three in five Americans, or 63 percent, have taken a weekend getaway in the last year. To encourage even more getaways and exploration for those who have not partaken in a recent leisure trip, Tru by Hilton is giving away 100 hotel stays.

“Tru by Hilton provides a hotel stay that is energetic and vibrant, but still relaxing and comfortable, making it a great option whether you’re traveling with family, friends, or solo,” said Talene Staab, vice president and global head, Tru by Hilton. “On top of that, Tru is grounded in value, helping guests make their travel budgets go even further so they don’t have to choose between an affordable hotel stay that’s also consistently clean, comfortable, and fun. Our 100th hotel milestone presented the perfect opportunity to give guests another reason to get away and come see what Tru has to offer.”