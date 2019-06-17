Marion, Iowa—Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Cedar Rapids/Marion is now open for business. The new hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise owned by Marion Hotel Associates, LLC and managed by Kinseth Hospitality of North Liberty, Iowa.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Marion area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that.”

All of the hotel’s service team members are trained on local knowledge and the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling TowneMap also helps guests acclimate themselves to the area by featuring places to eat and explore. The TownePlace Suites Cedar Rapids/Marion is near Prospect Meadows Ball Fields, Lindale Mall, and Uptown Marion, providing guests numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

This new property offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas, including adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, and luxurious new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out. The hotel has HD televisions providing over 40 high-definition channels, an interactive guide, and streaming of Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and HBO Go.

The hotel offers complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, outdoor Weber grills for guest use, and a 24-hour In a Pinch market and On Us coffee service.

Other hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center open 24 hours per day, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and grills, laundry facilities, complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel, and on-site business services, including copying, faxing, and printing.

