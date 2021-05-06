Jolie Fleming is joining IHG Hotels & Resorts as senior vice president of guest products and platforms. Through this role, Fleming is focused on driving technological innovation to enhance the guest experience. Prior to IHG, Fleming was managing director of digital at E*TRADE for FinTech.

PM Hotel Group has promoted Joe Del Guidice to senior vice president, hotel operations. Del Guidice is providing strategic direction for the company’s hotels. Before his new position, Del Guidice was president of GF Hotels & Resorts, and he also worked for hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Wyndham, and IHG brand families.

Scott Hall has been named managing director for Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality. In this position, Hall is growing investment sales across the western region. In addition, Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality has appointed Aaron Lapping to senior director. Together, Hall and Lapping will grow the company’s expertise to the West Coast.

Advertisement

Access Point Financial has appointed Mike Huffman managing director, where he will lead company improvements to grow market performance. During his career, Huffman was vice president of the hospitality sector for Heller Financial and director of investment management for Highgate.

Stefany M. Jones has been named director of retail affairs for Palladium Hotel Group, and she is responsible for leading sales revenue, business relations, brand recognition, and strategic accounts in North America. Jones has 18 years of professional experience in the Caribbean, Mexican, and Central American markets, among others.

The Dominick Hotel has promoted Justine McCleery to general manager, where she has worked for seven years as director of training and quality, director of operations, and hotel manager. McCleery has spent most of her career in the New York City market and will be an integral part of the hotel’s reopening.

Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino is promoting Zach Bradford to general manager. In this new role, Bradford is leading operations, hiring, and scheduling employees for the restaurant, as well as implementing COVID-19 protocols. He previously worked as a manager for the Cutthroat Saloon and Grand Lodge Casino bar on the property.

Jose G. Rodriguez has been named director of operations for the Trump International Beach Resort Miami. Rodriguez has over 30 years of hospitality industry experience and was most recently director of operations and human resources for One Hospitality LLC, where he led rooms, engineering, housekeeping, and food and beverage operations.

Timothy Head has been named executive chef of the Plantation on Crystal River, where he will lead operations for the property’s dining outlets, West 82 Bar & Grill, and catering and corporate events. Most recently, Head served as executive chef for Laurel Springs Golf Club in Georgia.

Nicole Porter has been named to the newly created position of vice president, political affairs – PAC and grassroots for the U.S. Travel Association. Porter’s role encompasses political fundraising among the membership and growing the organization’s grassroots program to increase political education and involvement in the travel industry.