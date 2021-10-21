This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced Len Wolin senior vice president of hotel operations. In this role, Wolin is overseeing Sonesta’s managed portfolio, which accounts for almost 300 global hotels. His hospitality tenue includes management roles with Marriott, Ritz Carlton, and Clubs Quarters.

Mark Williams has been appointed to senior vice president of business development for Hotel Equities; he is also president of Coakley & Williams. As senior vice president of business development, Williams is focusing on growing the firm’s portfolio in the northeastern region of the United States.

Marriott International. Inc. announced David Rodriguez, executive vice president and global chief human resources officer, will step down from his role at the end of October and retire at the end of 2021. The company also announced that Ty Breland, human resources executive, has been named to succeed Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Rick Colangelo has been named executive vice president of the Davidson Hospitality Group’s lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot. As executive vice president, Colangelo is responsible for driving results for the division. His focus areas include strategic portfolio growth, brand equity, and operating standards.

Deloitte has announced Mike Daher is the leader of non-attest services for the transportation, hospitality, and services sector in the United States. In this role, he will be responsible for the strategic direction and market eminence of the sector and will introduce go-to-market strategies for the company’s key businesses.

The St. Regis San Francisco has named Roger Huldi general manager. Huldi joins the property after an eight-year tenure as general manager of W San Francisco, where he introduced programming. And during his 30-year career, Huldi worked for companies including Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Flamingo Resort is welcoming Michael Palmer general leader. Palmer will oversee all operations of the hotel and lead multiple department teams. Palmer was previously general manager of Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. He was also general manager of Embassy Suites, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Pacific Host Hotels properties.

Laurie Wong Ihara has been appointed to director of sales and marketing for Shoreline Hotel Waikiki and Coconut Waikiki Hotel. She will be integral to leading the hotels’ marketing initiatives, business development, and partnerships within the community and affiliate hospitality businesses.

The Houstonian Hotel has named Shana Ominsky spa director for Trellis Spa and Solaya Spa and Salon. In her new role, Ominsky will oversee daily operations, guest experiences, and retail displays and designs for both spas. Ominsky previously held the position of executive spa director of Montage Deer Valley.

Katherine Brown is joining The Spa at The Equinox at the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa as spa director. As spa director, Brown will oversee all operations and performance of the wellness destination. Most recently, Brown was retail supervisor and spa coordinator for Montage Deer Valley.

Remington Hotels has named Eve Moore and Stephanie Bauer divisional vice presidents of operations. Moore joins Remington Hotels from Legacy Ventures Hospitality, where she worked as vice president of hotel operations. And Bauer was most recently regional vice president of operations at Hospitality Ventures Management Group.

Trez Capital has appointed Justin Driscoll to managing director of the real estate bridge financing program. Driscoll will focus on the expansion of the bridge lending program across the eastern half of the United States, with a focus on the multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and office property sectors.

Timber Cove Resort is welcoming Jason Reiplinger managing director and Brendalee Vialpando executive chef. Reiplinger will oversee all aspects of the property, providing leadership and strategic direction for the resort. And Vialpando will lead the Coast Kitchen team in expanding the restaurant’s menu offerings.

Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, and Wild Snowmass have appointed Jeffrey Burrell to complex general manager and Vince Vito to complex director of sales and marketing. Burrell is leading daily operations of the resorts, and Vito is leading the overall coordination, functional management, and leadership of sales.

Senior Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets for JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group Kevin Davis has been named to Cornell’s Center for Real Estate and Finance (CREF) advisory board. In his position with JLL, Davis is responsible for raising debt and joint venture equity for hotel owners.

PPDS—provider of Philips Professional TV and digital signage products—announced that Joe King has joined the company and will focus on the hospitality industry for North America. King’s has represented the Philips brand for over 35 years, starting as a national account director. In this role, he will lead hospitality business strategies.