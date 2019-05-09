This Week’s Comings and Goings

Efrem Berman has been named vice president, global loyalty, for Radisson Hotel Group. Before this new role, Berman was head of global loyalty and engagement for the company. Berman will now be managing loyalty strategies and business operations. Berman joined Radisson in 2017, and has since helped rebrand the Radisson Rewards program.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

CBRE has named Chris Vollmer Sr. senior vice president and Chris Vollmer Jr. first vice president. Together, the father-son team will work with the advisory team, and both are joining the company after spending 7 years at Colliers International. Vollmer Sr. began his career with CBRE over 30 years prior.

Hilda Delgado has been promoted to chief financial officer for Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, and in this new role, she will lead financial operations, corporate finances, accounting teams, risk management, and strategic planning for the company. Before her promotion, Delgado was senior vice president of hotel finance.

Mainsail Lodging & Development has named Taylor Gray vice president of business development and projects, a newly created role for the company. In addition to Gray, Amanda Pawlina has been named general manager of the Mainsail Housing of Tennessee, where she will hire new team members.

Michelle Masters is regional vice president of franchise services, Northeast region for Choice Hotels International, and her responsibilities include leading franchise operations, business consultants, and hotel performance in the region. She was previously a regional vice president of franchise operations for Radisson Hotel Group.

Heather Steenge-Hart has been promoted to area general manager, luxury mountain resorts – Western region by Marriott International. Steenge-Hart will now be managing The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, The St. Regis Deer Valley, the W Aspen, and her current hotel, The St. Regis Aspen.

The Westin Nashville is promoting Jeff Crabiel to general manager; he previously served as both director of rooms and executive assistant manager. In his new position, he will continue to provide operational assistance and maintain the hotel’s standards. Before this property, he was front office manager and director of rooms for the Hilton Nashville Downtown.

The Redbury New York in Manhattan, N.Y., has named Kevin Barnes hotel manager, where his responsibilities include leading operational and strategic performance and brand development. Barnes was most recently general manager for The Evelyn Hotel, located near The Redbury in Manhattan.

Albert Kunco is executive chef of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Charleston Historic District, where he will develop a new catering program and menus for the restaurant, bar, and happy hour. Kunco has over 20 years of experience in hotel culinary operations, and was most recently executive chef of the Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners.

Christophe Truchet is leading the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead culinary team as executive chef. He will create new concepts and develop menus for the hotel’s restaurant, in-room dining, and banquet outlets. Truchet was most recently executive sous chef at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

PGAL, LLC, has named Ethan Nelson principal of the architecture and engineering firm. Nelson will be working together with the firm’s other principals for growth in business development, contract negotiation, and project execution. Before PGAL, Nelson was president of Steelman Partners.