The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member

More than 90 spacious, one, two-and three-bedroom suites, each outfitted with a kitchen and counters, wood flooring, modern furnishings, and a Fender guitar.

Public spaces, featuring décor that reflects the vibrant neighborhood and traditions of theatre in New Orleans , and an outdoor entertainment area.

, and an outdoor entertainment area. Augmented reality design elements. Using the Bluegreen Vacations mobile app, guests may point their phones or tablets at elements throughout the guestroom and lobby to animate characters and stories of New Orleans .

. Rooftop terrace and dipping pool.

Fitness center.

Interactive art on all floors.

Sales center featuring a 60-foot floor to ceiling LED wall.

Convenient access to many must-see New Orleans destinations, including Tulane University , the New Orleans Museum of Art, and The Shops at Jax Brewery.

As part of an alliance established between the companies in 2013, members of the Choice Privileges loyalty program and Bluegreen’s Traveler Plus program may seamlessly exchange reward points between the two programs. Choice Privileges members have access to 7,000 Choice Hotels properties around the globe and 38 Bluegreen resort properties that are part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, including The Marquee. Bluegreen’s Traveler Plus members have access to 69 Bluegreen Resorts and more than 260 Ascend hotels.