The Hospitality Show Experiences Year-Over-Year Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The Hospitality Show wrapped up its second annual event at The Henry B. González Convention Center with three days of insights, networking opportunities, and solutions designed to elevate the hospitality industry. The Hospitality Show witnessed a year-over-year growth attracting 4,800 attendees and 460 vendors, marking a 26 percent increase in attendance and a 43 percent growth in vendors.

“The Hospitality Show exists to convene our industry’s top operations and technology leaders, and provide the absolute best networking, learning, and deal-making opportunities,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “After an award-winning 2023 event, this year’s The Show raised the bar, and next year’s event in Denver is going to be bigger and better than ever.”

The Show 2024 kicked off on Monday, October 28, with AHLA’s annual GM Summit program, honoring the achievements of general managers. The nation’s top general managers were later celebrated on the main stage for going above and beyond to create guest experiences. AHLA’s 2024 general managers of the year are:

GM Lifetime Achievement Award: The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, Virginia, Managing Director Mark Spadoni

The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, Virginia, Managing Director Mark Spadoni GM of the Year, Extended Stay Property: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Naples, Florida, General Manager Dasha Chayka

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Naples, Florida, General Manager Dasha Chayka GM of the Year, Select-Service Property: Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Twin Falls, Idaho, General Manager Tiffany Dunn

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Twin Falls, Idaho, General Manager Tiffany Dunn GM of the Year, Independent Property: The Inn at Longwood Medical, Boston, Massachusetts, General Manager Brian Stiglets

The Inn at Longwood Medical, Boston, Massachusetts, General Manager Brian Stiglets GM of the Year, Full-Service Property: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton, Roanoke, Virginia, General Manager Brian Wells

Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton, Roanoke, Virginia, General Manager Brian Wells GM of the Year, Resort Property: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii, General Manager Tets Yamazaki

Chirag Shah, executive vice president of federal and political affairs and counsel, AHLA, moderated a panel discussion titled “Navigating the Dynamics of Ownership and Management.” During the panel, the respective chair and vice chair of the AHLA Board of Directors, Kevin Jacobs, CFO and president of global development, Hilton, and Mitch Patel, founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group, emphasized the importance of unity and strategic partnerships in streamlining operational efficiency and driving profitability.

Advertisement

Also on the opening day was a keynote presentation by José Andrés, chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian, who inspired attendees to use food as a force for good, encouraging positive change within the hospitality sector.

Hospitality professionals from various sectors gathered for the Welcome Reception in the evening, sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, held at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

In a gesture of community support, attendees also participated in a charitable initiative with The Show’s charity partner, Clean The World, building over 1,000 hygiene kits filled with recycled soap and toiletries for those in need. All kits will be donated to recent hurricane victims in Florida and North Carolina.

On Tuesday, October 29, The Show continued with an expo floor opening, including over 400 exhibitors showing the latest operational and technology solutions. The day began with sessions tailored to inspire growth through development, technology, and commercial strategies. The session “River Walk & Beyond: Development Insights from IHG,” led by Mario Bass, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Visit San Antonio, and Leanne Harwood, senior vice president, managing director of Luxury & Lifestyle brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, highlighted how cultural alignment enhances guest experiences and attracts visitors.

Subsequent sessions explored artificial intelligence’s transformative role in hospitality, with industry experts discussing how digital tools can drive guest engagement and operational efficiency. Carey moderated a panel on redefining commercial strategies, offering practical takeaways for navigating market challenges and optimizing revenue.

AHLA’s technology committee, HTNG, hosted the TechOvation and Tech Acceleration Awards on the Solutions Stage. Hyatt and Nonius won the Technology Acceleration Award in the hotelier and vendor categories, respectively, and H2O Connected LLC won the TechOvation Award.

The day’s program also included a keynote presentation by Scott Greenberg, author and franchise expert, who shared strategies for optimizing franchise operations, followed by an insightful fireside chat with Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The final day of The Show, Wednesday, October 30, began with a keynote session featuring Erin Andrews, FOX Sports Broadcaster, who discussed her path as a trailblazing woman, insights on leadership, resilience, and creating connections in the world of business, sports, and media. The day focused on leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, with a panel moderated by Alex Alt, executive vice president, Oracle Hospitality and Oracle Retail, exploring how digital tools can optimize guest experiences while controlling costs.

Sustainability remained a central theme, with a session titled “Green to Gold: Sustainability as Profit.” Moderated by Michael Morton, senior vice president of brand management and member services, BWH Hotels, the session featured Joanna Abrams of MindClick, Ian Koehler of Guest Worldwide, Anick Levesque of Green Key Global, and Emilio Tenuta of Ecolab sharing insights on turning green initiatives into profitable ventures.

The Expo’s final day offered networking opportunities and interactive exhibits. Attendees explored live case studies on maximizing real estate for revenue growth and discovered new partnerships and sustainable initiatives across three breakout stages, including access to Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, featuring over 60 food and beverage innovators showing products designed to enhance guest experiences and drive profitability.