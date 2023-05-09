The Hospitality Show 2024 Scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced that The Hospitality Show 2024 (The Show) will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio Monday, October 28, 2024, through Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The Show is a new event for the hospitality industry. The announcement builds on the sponsor investment and attendee registration for the inaugural Hospitality Show being held this June in Las Vegas. The two organizations have agreed to jointly produce the event for ten years starting this year.

The Show 2024 will have programming and networking that can drive return on investment for attendees ranging from owners, operators, and brand executives to general managers and vendors. Main stage and breakout presentations, as well as an exhibition hall with hundreds of vendors will anchor the event, which will kick off with a themed welcome reception.

The Show 2023 will take place at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas June 27-29. It will have speakers and hospitality leaders, including Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano, Hyatt President and CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian, BWH Hotels President and CEO Larry Cuculic, and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation President and CEO John Murray. Athletic Greens COO and President Kat Cole and Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven will be keynote speakers.

The Show attendees in both Las Vegas and San Antonio will experience an event that brings together hospitality leaders for hotel operations and profitability. The Show’s attendees include hotel owners, brand senior executives, operators, management companies, developers, investors, and their teams.

“As a bold new event designed to highlight solutions for the entire hospitality ecosystem, we have created something truly unique and we are thrilled to build on the momentum sparked by our launch event as we continue to empower hoteliers to drive profitability,” said Questex Group President, Hospitality, Travel, and Wellness, Alexi Khajavi.

“The Show is the only hospitality event that’s bringing together top CEOs, leading technology executives, and decision-makers from across the industry spectrum,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “We are thrilled with the growing list of top hotel leaders who are quickly lining up to attend and participate in hospitality’s premier technology and operations event. We invite you to join us at The Show in 2023 and 2024 for a carefully curated, well-produced learning, networking, and deal-making experience you won’t find anywhere else.”