Best Western Ontario, California Opens

ONTARIO, California—Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Ontario. The property is owned by Verdant Ontario Mills LLC and features 105 rooms, consisting of 83 executive guestrooms and 22 suites.

The Best Western Ontario has lifestyle amenities and executive guestrooms and suites that are equipped with beds, microwaves, mini-fridges, and flat-screen televisions. For the convenience of corporate travelers, rooms are also furnished with work areas including ergonomic chairs. Guests can start their day with a hot breakfast and a visit to the hotel’s onsite fitness center, and spend some time in the outdoor heated pool and spa. Additional amenities include 24-hour guest laundry facilities, wireless internet, and a manager’s cocktail reception Monday through Thursday evenings.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to experience the ultimate comfort and convenience we offer at the Best Western Ontario,” said Kenny Chiu, general manager of the Best Western Ontario. “The amenities of our property, paired with the easy accessibility of local attractions, make for a memorable stay for all who choose to visit our property in beautiful California.”

The hotel is located off the I-10 and I-15 freeways and is in close proximity to Ontario attractions and recreational activities, including Toyota Arena, iFLY Indoor Skydiving, K1 Speed, Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, San Antonio Winery, Whispering Lakes Golf Course, the Ontario Town Square, and shopping and dining destinations. Also nearby is the Ontario Mills shopping mall, Ontario Convention Center, and Ontario International Airport.