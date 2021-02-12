Nearly a year since COVID-19 first prompted shutdowns and travel restrictions across the United States, hoteliers are still adapting their businesses to the new climate, evaluating strategies and solutions that would streamline operations, help drive demand, and modernize the guest experience to meet the demands of today’s travelers. Hospitality technology providers are also looking to respond to the needs of both hoteliers and guests, rolling out contactless options, new integrations, and enhanced products. Below are seven recent announcements of new hotel technology partnerships, products, and updates.

IDeaS expands partnership with RateGain

RateGain Technologies, a SaaS company for travel and hospitality, announced a global strategic partnership with IDeaS, a global provider of revenue management solutions, to deliver real-time and AI-powered rate intelligence to more than 100,000 hotels across the globe. The partnership aims to help the hospitality industry as it tries to tackle demand and price volatility in the “new normal.” RateGain’s real-time pricing data is now integrated with IDeaS applications. The partnership will help hotels access accurate and real-time data at scale through RateGain’s OPTIMA, powered by AI-driven dataSURE, which ensures up to 99 percent data sufficiency. Also, OPTIMA gives hotels access to features such as Cluster Dashboards, Airbnb insights, Geo Source tracking, LoS restrictions tracking, and Lightning refresh.

LG Unveils New Display Series and OLED TVs

LG Business Solutions has unveiled two new indoor direct-view light-emitting diode (DVLED) display series, the Versatile LSCA and the Ultra Slim LSCB, which will offer flexible, high-performing, and easy-to-install options ideal for indoor environments, including hotels. In addition, LG Business Solutions USA introduced new LG OLED Gallery Series Hotel TVs, created specifically for luxury hotel brands. The ultra-slim, Gallery Series TVs blend seamlessly into nearly any room design and offer hoteliers a gallery mode that turns the TV into a piece of art when not in use. The 65- and 55-inch TVs include LG’s Pro:Centric Smart technology and support for networked IP and WiFi connectivity.

Maestro PMS Offers Free Contactless Tools and Services

To support its clients in preparation for reopening, Maestro—provider of cloud and on-premises property-management systems (PMS) to independent and luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups—is offering a Training Services Package that gives Maestro users the opportunity to experience its Browser and Windows Version 5.5 PMS that rolled out across its portfolio in 2020. Maestro Version 5.5 features the latest mobile and contactless software tools and offers security enhancements to better manage the challenges Maestro users are facing entering the new year.

Videotel Digital Enhances HyperSound Directional Speakers

Videotel Digital—a manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with a variety of touchless peripherals that work with non-proprietary players, in addition to industry-grade digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers—announced improved sound quality for its line of HyperSound Directional Speakers. The new enhancements allow the sound to be played at lower levels with clarity so that users can create even tighter sound zones without ambient distraction. The speakers also now have new custom-mount ceiling brackets.

Virdee Partners with Shift4 Payments

Virdee, a SaaS company serving the lodging, multifamily, and commercial real estate industries, announced a partnership with Shift4 Payments, a provider of integrated payments and eCommerce solutions. Using an API-first approach and key partner integrations, Virdee’s virtual reception technology provides contactless check-in and additional customer engagement such as the ability to purchase upgrades and order room service. This partnership provides Shift4 compatibility with Virdee’s ongoing approach to elevating the check-in/check-out process with software for ID verification, payment collection, access control, and remote support. By leveraging technology for 100 percent of guest arrivals, owners and management companies can reduce costs at any property that requires front desk payment or access control services.

youtip Partners with Volara

Hotels with in-room voice assistants powered by Volara can now enable their guests to leave a gratuity for hotel staff by scanning a QR code on Google’s Hotel Solution or via voice command to Amazon’s Alexa. Through a new integration partnership between Volara, the voice hub for hotels, and youtip, a contactless, cashless, and “appless” gratuity system for frontline hotel workers, guests now have a contactless way to tip without cash or downloading an app. In addition to leaving a tip, guests will have the opportunity to quickly rate service and leave feedback for hotel staff. youtube can also integrate with a hotel’s PMS, point-of-sale systems, accounting/payroll solutions, service optimization systems, and voice/text technologies for hotels.

Zoox Deploys Targeted Direct Advertising Channel Abilities

Zoox Smart Data, an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing WiFi networks, has enhanced its Zoox Media solution to provide businesses with direct advertising capabilities. Via collaboration with major telecommunications providers, Zoox Media can now eliminate the costly need to contract third-party advertising content publishers while leveraging Zoox’s growing database of consumer profile analytics to create personalized marketing campaigns that resonate with target audiences.

