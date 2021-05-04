Sustainability Roundup: Sticking to Sustainable Goals

Although 2020 presented many social and sustainability challenges, hotel companies remained committed to goals tied to lowering their environmental footprints. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts celebrated a milestone, and Hilton and Wyndham released Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports that hold the companies accountable for their goals.

Fairmont Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary of Fairmont Sustainability Partnership

The Fairmont Sustainability Partnership – now part of Accor’s Planet21 program – is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. Fairmont and Accor have set the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a commitment to eliminating single-use plastics in guestrooms, meeting areas, and restaurants by the end of 2022. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts focuses on energy and water conservation, reductions in waste and carbon emissions, eliminations of single-use plastics, and sustainable practices in its hotels in partnership with local groups and community outreach. As more people proactively work to reduce their environmental footprint, sustainable practices and locally sourced ingredients are increasingly important to U.S. travelers.

Hilton Releases 2020 ESG Report

Hilton’s ESG report recognizes the company’s environmental and social performance as it works toward integrating positive social impact and environmental stewardship. During 2020, Hilton promoted inclusion and supported its team members by partnering with American Express and hotel owners to donate up to one million hotel room nights for frontline medical workers; teamed up with World Central Kitchen to provide meals for frontline medical workers staying in its hotels; distributed $500,000 to employees who contracted COVID-19; introduced Hilton CleanStay to protect its employees; and focused on building a diverse and equitable workplace. And Hilton focused on sustainability by taking steps to increase renewable energy at its hotels globally.

Advertisement

Wyndham Releases 2021 ESG Report

Wyndham’s ESG report acknowledges the company’s commitment to operate in socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible ways. In the 2021 report, Wyndham’s COVID-19 response and community outreach were highlighted through: the Wyndham Garden Dallas North in Texas offering 300 hotel rooms to first responders in the pandemic’s height; Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Niagara Falls, N.Y., handcrafting 2,000 facemasks for the community; and the Ramada Suites by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown, New Zealand, welcoming in eight babies when the nearest hospital needed to relocate its maternity ward. The report also discussed Wyndham’s commitment to sustainability through its Wyndham Green Program that reduces a hotel’s environmental footprint and its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion through its related training programs.