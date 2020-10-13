WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans are concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on all aspects of the economy, and 90 percent support Congress passing another economic stimulus bill to help distressed small businesses and employees, according to a new survey of registered voters conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Eighty-nine percent agree that Congress should remain in session until reaching an agreement on an economic stimulus package.

“Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are dying,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “It is well past time for our leaders in Washington to pass a stimulus bill to help these employees and businesses in the hardest-hit industries, including and especially ours. It is unacceptable for Congress to adjourn without passing a bill.”

There is widespread concern about the effects of COVID-19 on all elements of the economy, including small businesses (93 percent very/somewhat concerned), unemployment rates (90 percent), and Americans’ own personal/family financial situation (75 percent). As Congress considers how to respond to the ongoing pandemic, voters agree on the importance of helping families (74 percent very important) and small businesses (68 percent) that are struggling.

The survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted between October 7-9, 2020 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings of the survey include the following:

Travel and tourism most affected industry: Voters believe the travel and tourism industry was the most affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 (50 percent selected travel and tourism as a top-two most affected industry). Other highly affected industries include food and beverage (34 percent selected), education (26 percent), retail (19 percent), and health care (18 percent).

Strong support for a stimulus bill: 90 percent of voters support Congress passing an economic stimulus bill to provide aid to small businesses and protect jobs that have been impacted by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ninety-two percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents, and 89 percent of Republicans support another economic stimulus bill.

No recess without relief: 89 percent agree that Congress should remain in session until reaching an agreement on an economic stimulus package. Agreement is high among Republicans (88 percent agree), Democrats (91 percent agree), and independents alike (86 percent agree).

COVID bigger priority than SCOTUS: 48 percent of voters say the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue for Congress to focus on right now, while 23 percent say the economy and jobs should be the priority. Just 5 percent name the Supreme Court vacancy as the top priority.

