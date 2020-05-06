STR: Florida, Texas Lead Weekend Hotel Occupancy Gains

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Florida and Texas, 13 STR-defined submarkets showed greater than 10-point weekend vs. weekday occupancy gains for the week ending May 2, according to data from STR.
“The first ‘real weekend’ with eased COVID-19 restrictions showed an obvious jump in hotel demand, especially in popular, warm-weather leisure spots,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Whether or not this becomes a trend remains to be seen, but the fact that there were people instantly willing to head out for leisure activity and stay in hotels is a positive sign for the industry. We have maintained throughout this pandemic that the leisure segment would be the first to return, it is just a matter of when.”
“Hotel companies, together with the AHLA, are showing commitment to cleanliness and providing guests with a safe environment within their properties,” Freitag continued. “At the same time, health experts have expressed concerns that increased leisure activity in public spaces could contribute to a potential second wave of COVID-19, which would obviously present added risk for the industry.”
|Submarket
|April 26-30 (Weekday)
Occupancy
|May 1-2 (Weekend)
Occupancy
|Difference
|Galveston and Texas City, Texas
|26.1
|57.0
|30.9
|Mobile, Ala. (Area)
|20.1
|47.8
|27.7
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|21.5
|45.6
|24.1
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|39.7
|63.3
|23.6
|Panama City, Fla.
|30.7
|50.8
|20.1
|Myrtle Beach/North, S.C.
|15.0
|34.2
|19.1
|Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
|18.6
|37.0
|18.4
|Cedar City and St. George, Utah
|26.4
|43.3
|16.9
|Pensacola, Fla.
|35.5
|50.2
|14.7
|Savannah Historic District, Ga.
|13.7
|28.0
|14.3
|Brownsville, Texas
|43.2
|55.3
|12.1
|Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
|11.1
|21.8
|10.7
|Prescott and Sedona, Ariz.
|25.4
|35.7
|10.3