STR: Florida, Texas Lead Weekend Hotel Occupancy Gains

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Florida and Texas, 13 STR-defined submarkets showed greater than 10-point weekend vs. weekday occupancy gains for the week ending May 2, according to data from STR.

“The first ‘real weekend’ with eased COVID-19 restrictions showed an obvious jump in hotel demand, especially in popular, warm-weather leisure spots,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Whether or not this becomes a trend remains to be seen, but the fact that there were people instantly willing to head out for leisure activity and stay in hotels is a positive sign for the industry. We have maintained throughout this pandemic that the leisure segment would be the first to return, it is just a matter of when.”

“Hotel companies, together with the AHLA, are showing commitment to cleanliness and providing guests with a safe environment within their properties,” Freitag continued. “At the same time, health experts have expressed concerns that increased leisure activity in public spaces could contribute to a potential second wave of COVID-19, which would obviously present added risk for the industry.”

Submarket April 26-30 (Weekday)

Occupancy May 1-2 (Weekend)

Occupancy Difference Galveston and Texas City, Texas 26.1 57.0 30.9 Mobile, Ala. (Area) 20.1 47.8 27.7 Daytona Beach, Fla. 21.5 45.6 24.1 Corpus Christi, Texas 39.7 63.3 23.6 Panama City, Fla. 30.7 50.8 20.1 Myrtle Beach/North, S.C. 15.0 34.2 19.1 Fort Walton Beach, Fla. 18.6 37.0 18.4 Cedar City and St. George, Utah 26.4 43.3 16.9 Pensacola, Fla. 35.5 50.2 14.7 Savannah Historic District, Ga. 13.7 28.0 14.3 Brownsville, Texas 43.2 55.3 12.1 Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 11.1 21.8 10.7 Prescott and Sedona, Ariz. 25.4 35.7 10.3

