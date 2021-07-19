Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown Opens

IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown, welcoming guests to the neighborhood. Owned and operated by Tharaldson Hospitality Management, Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown features 164 suites and contemporary public areas that include a full bar, providing a beautiful new space for guests and locals to connect. The property is Tharaldson’s 15th opening under the Staybridge Suites brand.

Developed in a previous site of a downtown fire department, Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown shows the brand’s modern design approach by using the Next Generation 7.0 design program while honoring the property’s heritage through its décor and connection to the community. The bar is named Station 350, combining the history of the fire station with the hotel’s current address. The décor has photographs and gear from the station and serves specialty drinks with a “fire station” twist. The property fosters community engagement by donating perishable food items to local hospitals and offering local merchandise in its gift shop.

The property provides free laundry, extra storage closets, and a 24-hour fitness center. The suites have high ceilings and numerous USB outlets, along with soft-close doors and raised bed frames. The indoor pool and outdoor living areas total more than 3,000 square feet of space.

Justin Alexander, vice president, global marketing, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Tharaldson Hospitality Management to welcome Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown to the IHG family—it’s a fantastic addition to the greater Nashville market. This property is the perfect location for both long-term business guests and weekend leisure travelers, with an unmatched experience in the area. Guests will appreciate the feeling of home in its modern suites, and the public areas are the perfect spaces for them to socialize and connect.”

Jeff McKay, vice president of construction and development at Tharaldson Hospitality Management, added, “Staybridge Suites Nashville-Midtown is a unique project for us, with the building stretching an entire city block. We worked closely with the teams at IHG to balance the hotel’s modern design with the location’s beloved, historical essence, which guests will recognize immediately when they arrive through our entrance tunnel. Every detail was considered as we developed this property, which is sure to be a flagship for Tharaldson. This area within Nashville-Midtown hosts a heavy medical presence, Vanderbilt University, and many Downtown events. We are so excited to open this stunning hotel as we see both business and leisure travel returning to Nashville once again.”

Responsible travel and guest safety are top priorities at every Staybridge Suites property. As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, the IHG Clean Promise is implemented, which guarantees every room will be thoroughly cleaned upon guest arrival. If the room does not meet standards upon check-in, Staybridge Suites will make it right.