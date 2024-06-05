Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Share Financing for Four Hotels

Marriott Bridgewater in Bridgewater, New Jersey

NEW YORK—Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations announced the closing of an approximately $111 million first mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of four hotel properties.

The 954-room portfolio includes the Marriott Bridgewater in Bridgewater, New Jersey; W Atlanta Downtown in Atlanta, Georgia; Embassy Suites Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek, California; and Embassy Suites Flagstaff in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The financing was originated and executed by the joint venture of Smith Hill and Bain Capital, which was formed in 2023 to serve the financing needs of hospitality companies and assets in demand-driven markets across the United States. The partnership combines decades of industry and capital markets experience with a market opportunity.

“The closing of the loan for this hotel portfolio underscores our commitment to navigating the complexities of today’s financial market,” said Brendan McCormick, managing principal, Smith Hill Capital. “Our team’s deep understanding of the hospitality industry, combined with our partnership with Bain Capital, allowed us to structure a deal that met the needs of our borrower. It was a pleasure working with the sponsorship group, who was represented by the JLL Hotels & Hospitality team.”