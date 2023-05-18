HERSHEY, Pennsylvania—Shaner Hotels announced the acquisition of the 86-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Hershey in Pennsylvania. Shaner also will operate the property and plans to implement $1.2 million in renovations to completely remodel guestrooms. Additionally, the company announced that it will break ground on another hotel—a TownePlace Suites—in the coming months.

“Alongside our sister hotels, the Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue and the Fairfield Inn Harrisburg International Airport, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Hershey further establishes our presence in the Hershey/Harrisburg marketplace,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. “The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton benefits from its prime location directly across the street from Hersheypark, making it the closest Hilton-branded product in the area to the family amusement park. Following the completion of the hotel’s full refresh, we fully expect it to become the market and segment leader for business and leisure travelers to the area.”

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Hershey is within minutes of area attractions like Hersheypark, Hershey Gardens, Giant Center, Zoo America, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, and the AACA Museum. In addition to standard rooms, the 86-room suites hotel also features two-bedroom extended suites that sleep six. Hotel amenities include hot breakfast, a 24/7 Sweet Shop, WFi, a fitness center, and a heated indoor pool. All guestrooms and suites have microwaves and refrigerators.