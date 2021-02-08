DUBLIN, Ohio — Shaner Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator, and developer, recently announced the opening of the 145-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott Columbus Dublin located in Bridge Park, a walkable, mixed-use community in downtown Dublin, Ohio. Shaner will operate the hotel in a partnership with ownership, Crawford Hoying, a large-scale real estate developer headquartered in Central Ohio.

“The Springhill Suites by Marriott Columbus Dublin provides the freshest hotel choice in Dublin’s Bridge Park, a new development giving an urban feel to this upscale suburb,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels. “The hotel provides an all-suite option that includes complimentary breakfast—providing a reliable, refreshing, and unexpected choice in the Dublin market. Our staff will focus on sales, service, and style to bring the best in customer service to our guests.”

Situated in downtown Dublin at 4475 Bridge Park Avenue, SpringHill Suites is located near the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, the upcoming Riverside Crossing Park, and is minutes from downtown Columbus. The hotel is surrounded by walkable dining and entertainment options in the Bridge Park neighborhood. Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, 840 square feet of meeting space, a complimentary breakfast buffet, a lobby bar, multiple outdoor lounging spaces, and suite-style rooms designed to fuse form and function, equipped with separate areas to both work and relax. Guestrooms are furnished with a work area, a phone with voicemail, free WiFi, a mini-refrigerator, a microwave oven, a trundle sofa bed, and Smart TV entertainment.

Advertisement

“At the rate in which Bridge Park is growing, the demand for another hotel was obvious,” said Brent Crawford, founder and principal, Crawford Hoying. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of our continued partnership with Shaner and the fantastic hospitality provided at each of the hotels within our developments. We’re confident that Springhill Suites will be no exception.”

“We continue to seek opportunities in strong primary and secondary markets with new products surrounded by multiple demand generators,” Ghinos noted. “While the pandemic has hit the travel and hospitality industries particularly hard, we believe we see the light at the end of the tunnel with the recent arrival and deployment of the vaccines. Brand new hotels such as this will hold the lead position as travelers begin their return to both business and leisure travel in the weeks and months to come.”

Bridge Park is the newest and only walkable, mixed-use community in downtown Dublin, Ohio. Spanning 30 acres along the Scioto River, it is the cornerstone of the city’s long-term vision for the Bridge Street District. The community includes luxury condos, townhomes and apartments, restaurants, shops, Class A office space, entertainment venues, more than 2,000 free parking spaces, hotels, an events and conference center, and multiple green spaces.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE