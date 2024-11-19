Royal Palm South Beach Miami Welcomes Pivot as Manager

ATLANTA, Georgia—Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by Park Hotels & Resorts to manage Royal Palm South Beach Miami, A Tribute Portfolio Resort in Miami, Florida. The property currently has 393 rooms; two pools; a fitness center; five restaurant and bar outlets, and nearly 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Under Pivot stewardship, Royal Palm South Beach Miami will undergo a comprehensive renovation during 2025.

“It is a privilege and honor to team up with Park Hotels & Resorts as we welcome this celebrated South Beach iconic resort to the Pivot family,” said Thom Geshay, CEO and president, Davidson Hospitality Group. “As dynamic and seasoned lifestyle hotel experts, our Pivot team is perfectly poised to create value, deliver authentic guest experiences, and drive long-term asset value growth for our esteemed partners.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Pivot on this vibrant South Beach treasure,” said Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., chairman and CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts. “We were particularly drawn to the team’s deep understanding of the lifestyle landscape, their personalized approach to enhancing operations, and Davidson’s overall extensive experience in-market.”

Within the state of Florida, Davidson Hospitality Group operates 22 hotels and resorts, including Key West Historic Inns collection in Key West; The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Riviera Beach; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in Miami; and Three Waters Resort and Marina, Islamorada, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, in Islamorada.