RIU Hotels & Resorts Offers Upgrade’s Flex Pay Solution

RIU Hotels & Resorts announced it’s offering Upgrade’s Flex Pay Book Now Play Later Options to its guests. RIU, which is owned by the Riu family, specializes in holiday resorts with over 80 percent of its establishments offering its All Inclusive by RIU service. The partnership gives travelers the ability to spread the cost of their vacation over time and provides RIU’s guests with an all-inclusive vacation paid for in monthly installments through Flex Pay.

The RIU chain, founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm, has more than 100 hotels in 21 countries. In 2023, the RIU chain welcomed 6.4 million guests.

“We’re excited to offer this new flexible payment option to our U.S. users on our website,” said Juan Campins, vice president, digital channels, RIU Hotels & Resorts. “With Flex Pay we’re able to help travelers pay for their stay on their own timeline, making our offerings accessible to more people.”

“We are excited to welcome RIU Hotels & Resorts to the Flex Pay hospitality family,” said Tom Botts, president, Flex Pay. “This partnership will give guests the flexibility to book their trips to any one of the 100 RIU properties around the world, allowing them to explore the fantastic RIU locations and pay on their own schedule.”

Financing rates vary per customer and are offered in 3, 6, 9, 11, 18, and 24-month terms.