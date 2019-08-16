DANBURY, Conn. — Since renovating its Comfort Suites in Gastonia, North Carolina, hotel manager Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) is seeing a steady flow of new travelers, especially millennials. The hotel has refreshed its public spaces, guestrooms and guest baths, and installed updated technology to keep travelers connected.

According to Comfort Suites, the mid-century aesthetics and incorporation of updated technology is receiving positive feedback from visiting and returning millennials.

“Once guests walk through our doors, they will forget any preconceptions of Comfort Suites,” said general manager Patrick Jolly. “Our new design gives off a mid-century modern vibe that is so popular with today’s millennials.”

MJH added five times more bandwidth and 10 times more data throughput to its guest Internet offering. The company also equipped nightstands and room desks with a total of six USB ports and five 120v electric outlets to charge multiple mobile devices simultaneously. In the Fall, the Comfort Suites Gastonia will add new vinyl wallcovering, lighting and carpeting to room corridors and all in-room TVs will be upgraded from 32-inch to 40-inch models.

