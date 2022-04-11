Radisson Inn & Suites Drives Brand and Development Awareness

MINNEAPOLIS—Following its launch last month, the Radisson Hotel Group Americas Development team took Radisson Inn & Suites on the road to drive momentum and awareness for the brand. Radisson Inn & Suites hosted a series of events in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Toronto, with an upcoming final stop in Minneapolis at the end of April. At each event, development leaders met with current and prospective hotel owners and developers to discuss the brand’s amenities and personality.

“Taking Radisson Inn & Suites on the road after an exceptional launch has been an incredible experience,” says Phil Hugh, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group Americas. “Radisson Inn & Suites was inspired by the feedback we received from hotel owners and developers. The need for an upper-midscale, limited-service hotel brand in metropolitan markets touting the Radisson name was undeniable. The response we have received at our roadshows has been phenomenal, as we heard the excitement first-hand from hotel owners and developers. They are thrilled that we listened, and we are now offering a brand that is exactly what they wanted. Since the brand’s launch, my team has received countless phone calls from owners and developers expressing interest in the brand, and we fully anticipate signing 100 Radisson Inn & Suites over the next 12 months.”

Throughout the roadshows, owners remarked that the design elements that differentiate Radisson Inn & Suites include the lobby and the creative content studio. The lobby gives guests a place to connect at all hours of the day, encouraging people to gather to work, play, and relax like a coffee shop. While the creative content studio has monitors, gaming chairs, and an Internet connection for social media content creation or video gameplay.