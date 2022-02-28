Radcliffe Moab, Utah, Announces Opening

MOAB, Utah—Radcliffe Moab, an independent boutique hotel developed by Radcliffe Ventures and managed by In-Group Hospitality, is now open.

Radcliffe Moab is located in downtown Moab and nearby Arches National Park. The 38-room hotel is designed to accommodate outdoor adventure travelers visiting Arches, Canyonlands National Park, and other attractions.

“Moab is such an extraordinary destination, and this hotel has been a vision for decades,” says Rob Radcliffe, founding principal of Radcliffe Ventures. “The Radcliffe is the ideal basecamp hotel with an independent spirit offering visitors to Moab a respite that caters and curates to their experience and needs, day and night.”

The Radcliffe lobby features a biophilic design giving guests connectivity to nature with green plants and trees balanced with natural woods, earthy tones, and seating. The artwork throughout the hotel was commissioned by three local artists, each piece capturing Moab’s vistas and terrain.

Rooms include Radcliffe’s King Suites, King, and Queen rooms with a Steadyrack wall giving guests a place to hang bikes and gear. Amenities include Purple mattresses and Cariloha bamboo towels.

The Radcliffe outdoor lounge has two hot tubs, a swimming pool and splash deck, and two fire pit features with seating around. Offerings will also include live music, s’more packages, grill packages, cocktail bar, and more.

Hikers, bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts also have access to onsite adventure planning concierge with the Radcliffe’s hotel staff and GearHeads, the outdoor family-owned gear shop, located in the hotel lobby.

The Radcliffe is also a destination for those looking for a dining experience in the area. The hotel’s Il Rosso Posto, helmed by Shon Foster, features Mediterranean cuisine using local and seasonal ingredients sourced from a variety of local farms, gardens, and ranches.

Hotel guests can start an excursion into the nearby parks with a packed lunch from Il Rosso Posto. Ordered the night before, a selection of food items and beverages are packed in a refrigerator bag to accommodate a full day of hiking and adventure.