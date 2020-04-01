Prism Hotels & Resorts Adds Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson East

DALLAS — Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts—a full-service hotel management, investment, and advisory services company—announced that it will add the newly converted and remodeled Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson East in Tucson, Ariz., to its portfolio of managed properties.

“Adding Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson East to our portfolio is part of an ongoing growth story for Prism built on great relationships with entrepreneurial owners and notable properties in strategic locations across the country,” said Steve Van, Prism president and CEO. “We have made extensive renovations to this hotel to make it a true hospitality destination. With the strength of the Hilton brand and our best in the business team, we know the experience at this hotel will memorable.”

The property has 200 two-room suites, a lobby and bar area with water features, 4 Elements Restaurant & Bar, and indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a 3,240-square-foot ballroom and seven separate breakout rooms. Additional amenities include a 24-hour convenience store, a business center, a fitness center, and a heated outdoor pool. Each suite is equipped with complimentary WiFi, a living area, coffeemaker, microwave, mini-refrigerator, and two HDTVs with movies for guests’ entertainment.

Advertisement

Located at 6555 E Speedway Blvd., the property is near the University of Arizona, the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, Sabino Canyon, Park Place Mall, the Tucson Museum of Art, and the Pima Air & Space Museum, among other attractions.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE