PPDS Unveils Latest Hospitality TV Range Evolution

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—PPDS announced the latest evolution of its hospitality TV range with the launch in North America of an advanced series of 4K, Chromecast built-in, and Netflix-ready Philips MediaSuite TVs, bringing more features and entertainment choices to hotel rooms.

Unveiled for the first time in North America at HITEC Orlando, the latest additions to the growing Philips MediaSuite with Android TV OS family include the new Philips MediaSuite 6214U series and the MediaSuite 5214U family.

The new Philips MediaSuite TVs combine the latest features while continuing to include existing favorites. With Chromecast built-in and Netflix ready, hotel guests have access to a familiar entertainment experience, allowing them to cast their preferred streaming apps directly on the TV, or to cast them from their mobile device or laptop.

Jeroen Verhaeghe, international business manager for hospitality behind Philips MediaSuite, commented, “Philips MediaSuite has redefined the role of the hotel TV, setting a new standard for control, personalization, and entertainment choice for the guest while bringing once unimaginable back-end control and management options that allow hoteliers to truly take control of the experience they offer.”

Available in multiple screen sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, the 6214U series provides 400 nit, 4K UHD picture quality and a new near bezel-free full metal anthracite color design.

Complementing the MediaSuite 6214U range, the addition of the MediaSuite 5214U family—43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch,and 65-inch—offers hoteliers choice. Featuring a near bezel-free black design, the 5214U series offers 350 nit, 4K UHD picture quality and comes equipped with a table stand out of the box. Wall mounting is also available depending on preference or room requirements.

With Chromecast built-in featured as standard on all Philips MediaSuite TVs, guests can cast and enjoy movies, videos, presentations, and more in up to 4K from their personal device (Android, iOS).

The functionality within the Philips MediaSuite eliminates the need for external set top boxes and hardware to manage brand messaging, guest customization, and channel management, and removes the risk of theft while keeping external wiring to a minimum for more secure, cleaner installations. The inclusion of Chromecast built-in simplifies the installation process and can bring cost savings. It removes the need for additional hardware investments, app downloads, servicing costs, and recurring monthly subscription agreements, estimated at more than $250 per room. It allows users to cast with the knowledge that their data will be wiped from the TV at check-out.

Users have access to thousands of popular apps on Google Play, including services such as local news, sports, games, as well as content streaming from providers such as Disney+, HBO, Hulu, HBO, Paramount, Spotify, and more.

As with the current lines, the latest MediaSuite TVs can be managed remotely using the PPDS CMND platform or via a hotel PMS. Designed on an Android OS, firmware can be updated with the latest features, functionality, and security updates.

With hygiene being top of mind for hoteliers and guests alike, Philips MediaSuite 6214U TVs also now come equipped with a Philips Premium Hygienic Remote Control. Made from anti-microbial materials, the remote is cavity-free, including no raised buttons and an anti-theft battery cover, allowing for cleaning and reducing the risk of spreading germs and bacteria.

In addition, with MediaSuite TVs running on the latest Android TV OS, their remote controls feature a push-to-talk Google Assistant microphone, allowing guests the choice to control services such as Netflix and YouTube through voice-activated commands or via shortcut buttons.

Joe King, vice president, hospitality at PPDS said, “Our customers’ needs never stop evolving, including how and when guests choose to view content. So, we must stay one step ahead, ensuring we’re prepared and ready to cater for today’s requirements and able to adapt immediately should the environment suddenly change or evolve. Philips MediaSuite is a smarter choice across the board, saving the hotelier per room at installation and into the future, as our firmware updates extend the TV’s lifetime. Of course, having the industry’s best warranty demonstrates we are in it for the long haul.”

He concluded, “Philips MediaSuite helps hoteliers put the guest in control of their experiences. Whether viewing standard TV, catching up with their streaming shows, or casting content from their personal device onto the big screen, Philips MediaSuite lets them feel at home. The days of sitting in a hotel watching TV in a language you don’t understand or catching the latest blockbuster on a small mobile phone or tablet are long gone.”