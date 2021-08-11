Peachtree Has Acquired $1 Billion in Distressed and Stressed Assets

ATLANTA—Peachtree Hotel Group (Peachtree), a real estate private equity investment firm, announced that it had acquired more than $1 billion in stressed and distressed real estate assets since June 2020.

“We have capitalized on the dislocation created by the pandemic with investments in assets at a lower cost basis than pre-pandemic pricing,” said Greg Friedman, CEO of Peachtree. “Our strategy of opportunistically pivoting as the markets change allows us to capitalize on investments during any cycle.”

Peachtree has focused on investing in opportunistic real estate in stressed and distressed, under-capitalized, or underperforming hospitality assets throughout the United States because of the disruption in the economic environment brought on by the pandemic. The company acquired, operated, and disposed of equity interests during this period and invested in preferred equity, debt, or debt-like positions in primarily premium-branded, limited, and select-service hotels.

“We have been able to draw on our team’s deep experience, longstanding relationships, and ability to navigate changing dynamics to source investment opportunities. The current landscape has potentially widened our opportunities for attractive undercapitalized assets and assets within the hospitality sector experiencing increasing demand,” Friedman said.