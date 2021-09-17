Openings: Hotel Darby

On the border of the Catskills and the Pocono Mountains sits Hotel Darby in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania. Minutes away from Narrowsburg, New York—where visitors enjoy outdoor activities including hiking trails and water outings along the Delaware River—Hotel Darby emulates the building’s original 1960s aesthetic through bright pops of blue and orange throughout the property and midcentury modern charm. Mixing contemporary design elements with leather-style headboards, wooden furniture, and rustic-inspired amenities, the property features a bar with lounge seating and an indoor fireplace. King, queen, and connecting bunk-bed guestrooms are available, most with workspaces and all with in-suite bathrooms. With bold colors and a comfortable atmosphere, Hotel Darby has a grab-and-go dining outlet offering bottled and canned cocktails and menu selections focused on seafood bites, beef jerky, and other snacks. Seventeen acres of land surround the property and include a private walking trail, a barn with outdoor games, and public areas like a firepit and hammock grove. A short walk across the Narrowsburg-Darbytown Bridge, local eateries, cafes, and retail shops create a village vibe. And below the bridge, outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking, swimming, fly fishing, and picnicking recreate a classic upstate New York experience.

Opened: June 2021

Rooms: 27

Owner: Foster Supply Hospitality