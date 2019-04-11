Olympia To Operate Point Lookout Resort in Northport, Maine

NORTHPORT, MAINE—Olympia Hotel Management will assume management of Point Lookout Resort and Conference Center in Northport, Maine. The 387-acre conference center and resort property is set on mountainside terrain overlooking Penobscot Bay, in Maine’s Mid-Coast region.

The new owner of Point Lookout is Deep Creek Grazing Association, of which David and Tami Hirschfeld are the principals.

“The Hirschfelds look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Point Lookout,” said Matthew Arrants, executive vice president of Pinnacle Advisory Group, on behalf of Deep Creek Grazing Association. “They are devoted to the region and deeply committed to the resort’s employees. As Maine residents, they intend to be good stewards of this remarkable property. It’s why they reached out to a Maine-based company like Olympia Hotel Management for their hospitality and operational expertise.”

For Portland-based Olympia Hotel Management, which currently manages such Maine hotels as Inn by the Sea, Point Lookout is an opportunity to partner with another iconic property in the company’s home state.

“We’re thrilled to take over the management of Point Lookout,” said Sara Masterson, senior vice president of Olympia Hotel Management. “We have a deep and lasting commitment to the state of Maine and this remarkable coastal property aligns perfectly with our expertise in managing outstanding properties that play an integral role in the local community.”

Point Lookout was expressly designed for family vacations, business conferences, and weddings. It offers 106 classic Maine pine log cabins that range from one to three bedrooms, each of them with a private screened porch, a fully-equipped kitchenette or kitchen, living and dining areas, gas fireplaces, air-conditioning, wireless high-speed Internet access, cable TV, telephone, and private bathrooms.

The property also includes: a fitness center; a gymnasium; tennis, racquetball, and squash courts; an eight-lane bowling alley; foosball, billiards, and video game arcade; sports fields; an 18-hole disc golf course; and hiking trails. The indoor/outdoor Copper Pine Café offers breakfast and lunch.