Artful Approach: Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Tampa Downtown

Just across from the historic City Hall in Tampa, Florida, is the newly constructed, 17-story Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Tampa Downtown. The dual-branded hotel shares a lobby and a focus on showcasing art that captures the essence of the city and its history. Hotel development company HRI Hospitality, New Orleans-based architecture firm HCI Architecture, and hospitality-focused interior design firm Stonehill Taylor collaborated with Austin, Texas-based art consulting firm Eaton Fine Art to curate a one-of-a-kind art program for the property’s guestrooms, corridors, and public spaces. In partnership with local artists, Eaton Fine Art selected pieces that complement the hotel’s theme and color palette—jewel tones, citrus shades, and high-contrast patterns that are reminiscent of the destination’s tropical climate and bohemian style, such as a hand-painted mural in the pool area with tropical patterns and bold colors and a natural rattan wall sculpture in the pre-function space. Additional design elements throughout the property reference Tampa’s culture and history dating back to 1884 when Henry B. Plant’s railroad extension to the Hillsborough River led to the city’s rise as a tourist destination. A retro map of the city displays room numbers outside guestroom doors, art depicting Plant’s railroad flanks the corridors, and images of antique suitcases in guestrooms recall the Golden Age of travel. To celebrate one of the many cultures embedded in the city, the property also displays vintage Cuban movie posters. With sustainability in mind, the Eaton Fine Art team incorporated fine art giclées on paper made from recycled materials and recycled frame moldings.

At First Glance

OPENED: February 2021

ROOMS: 230 in Hyatt Place and 115 in Hyatt House

OWNER: HRI Properties

OPERATOR: HRI Lodging