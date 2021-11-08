WASHINGTON, D.C. — While rising vaccination rates against COVID-19 have increased travelers’ comfort levels, most Americans are still opting to stay home this holiday season, according to a new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) conducted by Morning Consult.

The survey found that 29 percent of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33 percent are likely to travel for Christmas—an increase from 21 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared to 2020. Those who do plan to travel over the holidays expect to drive, but rising gas prices may dampen those plans.

The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted October 30-November 1, 2021, by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. Key findings include the following:

Just one in three Americans plans to travel for Christmas (33 percent likely to travel, 59 percent unlikely), and even fewer plan to travel for Thanksgiving (29 percent likely, 61 percent unlikely)

68 percent of Thanksgiving travelers plan to stay with family or friends, while 22 percent plan to stay in a hotel

66 percent of Christmas travelers plan to stay with family or friends, while 23 percent plan to stay in a hotel

52 percent of Americans say they plan to take fewer trips and 53 percent plan to take shorter trips due to rising gas prices

Leisure travelers are making several adjustments to their travel plans based on the current state of the pandemic, including only traveling within driving distance (58 percent), taking fewer trips (48 percent), and taking shorter trips (46 percent)

Among parents with children under the age of 12, 41 percent say the availability of vaccines for kids ages 5-11 will make them more likely to travel

68 percent of Thanksgiving travelers and 64 percent of Christmas travelers plan to drive, compared to 11 percent and 14 percent, respectively, who plan to fly

“While vaccines have helped travelers feel more comfortable, rising gas prices and continued concerns about the pandemic are making many Americans hesitant to travel during the holidays. Despite a slight expected uptick in holiday travel this year, hotels will continue to face economic fallout from the pandemic, underscoring the need for targeted federal relief, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act, to support the industry and its workforce until travel fully returns,” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. AHLA and UNITE HERE, the largest hospitality workers’ union in North America, recently joined forces to call on Congress to pass the bipartisan Save Hotel Jobs Act to provide support to hotels and their workers.