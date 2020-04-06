AVONDALE, Ariz. — My Place Hotels announced its 26th state debut with the opening of My Place Hotel West Phoenix/Avondale, Arizona. Located off of the I-10 Exit 131 at 915 N. Avondale Blvd., the 63-key, four-story hotel was developed by MP Avondale LLC, built by Haydon Building Corp, and is managed by Venerts Hotel Management. This is the brand’s 55th location.

My Place Hotel West Phoenix/Avondale is next to the American Sports Centers-Avondale and near the Phoenix Raceway, home of the NASCAR Championship Weekend. Other nearby attractions include the State Farm Stadium, Gila River Casino, and Luke Air Force Base, as well as a mix of dining and retail options nearby.

Jim McDonald of MP Avondale said the owners are excited to introduce the brand and concept at a time when the community may need it most. As an early adopter of the My Place Hotels franchise, McDonald said the chain’s amenities fill a void in the market. “We will be in a fantastic position to serve leisure travelers once the many events nearby begin rescheduling but opening up to serve the community of first responders and other essential travelers right here and right now is top priority,” McDonald said. “With kitchens and everything they need in the comfort of their own room, I could not think of a better place for anyone who needs clean, comfortable, and flexible lodging.”

Venerts Hotel Management Director of Operations Connie Ward said she believes the hotel’s location will particularly appeal to an underserved niche of area recreation travelers. “We are super excited to open Arizona’s first My Place Hotel while showcasing the brand’s latest Generation 2 guestrooms. The redesigned elements of its design provide many improvements for the comfort of our guests and even feature unique amenities such as an exercise room and outdoor pool,” said Ward. “Avondale was an ideal location to open a My Place Hotel based on the needs of the town currently. With many construction projects in progress and all of the sporting events in town, My Place is the right product to fill a need that the area currently lacks.”

Terry Kline, My Place executive vice president of franchise development, added, “As we continue to introduce our hotels to many new cities and states, it’s especially rewarding for us to experience the warm reception we receive from these local communities. With this opening in Avondale, we are particularly eager to share the My Place story and product with Arizona for the very first time in such a high-profile market that’s packed with potential.”

