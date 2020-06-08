My Place Hotels Adds First Virginia Location

KING GEORGE, Va. — My Place Hotels of America recently made its 27th state debut with the opening of the brand’s 56th My Place Hotel in King George, Virginia. Located directly off the James Madison Parkway at 4235 Market Center Drive, the 64-unit, three-story hotel was developed by MP King George LLC., built by Celtic Services Inc., and is operated by Cornerstone Hospitality.

The opening of King George’s newest hotel comes as transient travel resumes across America. The opening marks the area’s first extended-stay lodging option, and the hotel is positioned near U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Va., Fredericksburg, Va., Washington D.C., and across the Potomac River to Maryland. The hotel’s location will also provide access for travelers working on major improvements to local infrastructure.

“We believe the My Place Hotels brand will be a great fit for our guests’ needs here in King George—especially as we distance ourselves from world health crisis around us,” said Craig Larson of MP King George LLC. and Cornerstone Hospitality chief operating officer. “With an abounding list of amenities complemented by high cleaning standards and great guest service, we look forward to catering to the needs of our community.”

Terry Kline, My Place Hotels of America executive vice president of franchise development, added, “While each new hotel opening brings along its own spirit and excitement, we are especially proud to welcome Virginia’s first My Place Hotel to the family in King George. Since the moment we broke ground alongside our friends at MP King George, LLC., Cornerstone Hospitality, Celtic Services, Inc., and the AHLA last August, we’ve been blown away by the detailed work and dedication of our friends and partners. Clearly attuned to the needs of the community and the nearby Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center and its many visitors, I’m certain the future is bright for Team King George.”

