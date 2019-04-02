My Place Breaks Ground in Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev.—My Place Hotels of America will soon have a second My Place Hotel in Nevada. The new Carson City hotel will be located at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and North Carson Street, adjacent to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and a short drive to the Capital, the industrial park, and Western Nevada College. The three-story, 64-unit property is expected to open in August 2019.

My Place Hotel-Carson City is positioned to serve a diverse base of guests in an area that has not had a new hotel in over ten years. The hotel’s entrance into Carson City also marks the market’s first extended-stay lodging option. “Our rooms are equipped for extended-stay guests, but we absolutely welcome short-term guests as well,” said Jason Welk, co-owner and developer of the property.

“Carson City has a great mix of tourism, corporate, and government-based lodging demand,” Welk added. “We are excited to be joining the Chamber of Commerce and working with the Carson City Culture and Tourism Association. Under Mr. Peterson, the future of tourism for Carson City is very bright. Carson City has much to offer leisure travelers as well as those in town on business. In either case, the CCCTA slogan holds true, ‘Your Nevada Experience Starts Here.’”

Carson City’s newest hotel is independently owned by Carson Hotel Group LLC, a collective ownership group that includes Nevada native and retired Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tom Ames.

Terry Kline, My Place Hotels executive vice president of franchise development, said the brand is excited to follow up last year’s Las Vegas opening with the state’s second location. “Whether serving weekday visitors to the nearby medical center, State Capital, or weekend tourists drawn to Carson City, the new location is uniquely capable of accommodating a diverse customer base and their many needs,” Kline said.

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, Amy Sutherland of Carson Tahoe Health Community Foundation, Carson City Culture & Tourism Association (CCCTA), and community leaders, gathered alongside owners, management, and My Place Hotels representatives to mark the groundbreaking.