CHICAGO—Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced that it has added the Hyatt Rosemont O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, to its portfolio of owned and managed properties. Chicago-based commercial real estate firm Bradford Allen is an equity partner in the property. Maverick will rebrand the hotel as a Hyatt Centric and continue to manage the property. Robert Habeeb, founder and CEO of Maverick, made the announcement.

Located across the street from the Des Plaines River, the airport hotel is 1.9 miles from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, 2.1 miles from the Rosemont Theater music venue, and a quick walk from the Rivers Casino. Each of the hotel’s 208 rooms are decorated in warm tones have free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, and minifridges, plus tea and coffeemakers. Suites add sitting areas and upgraded suites have wet bars and kitchenettes.

A free airport shuttle is offered. The hotel also has an American eatery, a bar with a seasonal terrace, and a cafe offering grab-and-go fare. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and 7,600 square feet of meeting space.

Advertisement

“This year has been one of significant growth for Maverick and the addition of the Hyatt Rosemont O’Hare to our portfolio keeps the ball rolling,” said Habeeb. “Also, there are currently only two Hyatt Centric hotels in the Chicago market, and we are looking forward to the Hyatt Centric rebrand, which will establish the hotel as a unique destination for travelers and guests.”