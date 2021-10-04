Morpho Hotels and Resorts Debuts in the United States

NEW YORK—Gurugram, India-based hospitality firm, Morpho Hotels and Resorts India Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Upjeet Singh Sahota, has founded Morpho Hotels and Resorts USA LLC, based in New York. With the acquisition of the Rodeway Inn, a Choice hotel in Holdrege, Nebraska, Morpho Hotels takes its first steps toward its vision of expanding in the United States and select strategic international markets through owned and managed assets.

Rodeway Inn Holdrege, Nebraska, a Choice Gold Award winner for 2020 and 2021, is a 40-room Choice hotel with an indoor whirlpool, indoor temperature control swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting venue, video game arcade, and a business center. The property is located about 18 miles south of I-80.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dipinder Benjamin, founder and CEO, Morpho Hotels and Resorts, says, “We intend to build an intimate chain of world-class ‘smart’ hotels that leverage Asian roots of empathetic service with a razor-sharp focus on yield management and profit optimization. Customized technology is our greatest tool in this ambition. Our expansion plans continue to be robust through multiple routes of investments, management contracts, and branding of mid-market hotels across GCC, Indian Ocean, and Europe.”

Upjeet Singh Sahota, director of operational excellence and business development, India and overseas, adds, “Our aim through this acquisition with 100 percent equity is to take Morpho Hotels and Resorts to the next stage of hotel development and ownership, particularly in newer markets outside India. We will also augment our endeavors with managed hotels in the USA and other strategic international markets. Our focus is to build confidence with prospective owners and partners to achieve success together.”

Currently, the company manages properties in Goa, Coorg, and Bokaro with more hotels under development in Kasauli and Darjeeling. Moreover, Morpho Hotels and Resorts has developed a wholesome pipeline of hotels coming up in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Nalanda, Kochi, Manali, Bangalore, and Lucknow alongside Dubai, Kathmandu, and Barcelona.