2 Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Revisits Historic Cocktails

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has created a new spin on its global line-up of cocktails known as Classics Perfected 2.0: ‘The Decades’. Created as a spin-off to the first Classics Perfected menu released in 2015, the revitalized menu pays homage to some of the most fascinating cocktails in history and was designed by a team of mixologists known as the Fairmont Tastemakers. In April 2019, the Tastemakers gathered at New York City’s The Dead Rabbit to ideate, collaborate, and create the new cocktail collection, which will be rolled out to all Fairmont Hotels & Resorts globally throughout the summer. The new collection celebrates ten of the most iconic cocktails crafted throughout the decades of the 19th and 20th centuries, including modern takes on the French 75, the Mai Tai, and the Old Fashioned made with premium spirits and house-made syrups, juices, and bitters.