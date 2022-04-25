Maverick Hotels and Restaurants Adds Three Hotels to its Portfolio

CHICAGO — Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced that it has added three hotels in the metropolitan Chicago market to its portfolio. Robert Habeeb, founder and CEO of Maverick Hotels and Restaurants, made the announcement.

The Prairie Lakes Resort is located just 28 miles from downtown Chicago and 30 minutes from O’Hare International Airport. Featuring Frank Lloyd Wright inspired architecture, the 308-room hotel brings classic Chicago and Midwestern hospitality together with 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and the Cave Bar located in the atrium.

Maverick also recently broke ground on the 135-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Illinois Medical District—Chicago. Developed in conjunction with Eastlake Management, the hotel will open in Fall 2023.

The Holiday Inn Chicago—Elk Grove in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, has 160 guestrooms with bedding and mattresses. Each room also includes a work desk with an ergonomic chair, free WiFi access, and a 37-inch HD LCD TV. Other features include a fitness center, a heated indoor pool, and five meeting rooms with 7,500 square feet of meeting space. Shelby Campbell’s Tavern & Grill, the hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar, offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night refreshments are available, with daily food and drink specials.