Bethesda, Md. — Marriott International is projected to open more than 30 luxury hotels in 2020, including several in the United States. The company currently has more than 185 luxury properties in its signed global development pipeline.

Marriott is the latest hotel company where luxury hotel development is ramping up. Earlier this week, Hyatt announced plans to open more than 20 new luxury hotels by the end of next year. This past summer, Hilton revealed that it is on track to open more luxury hotels in 2019 than in any previous year in its 100-year history.

In the United States, Marriott plans to open several luxury properties in the year ahead, including The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley in Scottsdale, Ariz.; W Hotels in Nashville and Philadelphia; The Luxury Collection in Nashville; and JW Marriott hotels in Savannah, Ga., Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif.

“Our plan to open more than 30 luxury properties in 2020—an average of about three exciting new hotels per month—speaks to the remarkable momentum that brands such as St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and EDITION have with affluent travelers, our Marriott Bonvoy members, and hotel developers around the world,” said Tony Capuano, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Marriott International. “Each year, our luxury portfolio continues to grow in both quality and quantity in strategic destinations around the world.”

Marriott’s recent and anticipated luxury openings and renovations in the United States are as follows:

The Ritz-Carlton Surpasses 100th Property

The Ritz-Carlton brand recently celebrated the opening of its 100th property. In the coming year, the brand is expected to grow its resort portfolio with The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley overlooking Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz. The brand also expects to complete a major renovation of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and continues to work towards the inaugural voyage of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection expected in June 2020.

W Hotels Undertakes Multimillion-Dollar Renovations

Owners have begun or completed multimillion-dollar renovations at more than half of W Hotel properties in North America, including W Washington D.C. and W San Francisco. Marriott recently announced plans to transform W New York—Union Square into a cutting-edge W Hotels showcase, advancing a larger strategy to redefine and reinvigorate the W portfolio in North America. Also underway is the addition of W Nashville and W Philadelphia to Marriott luxury hotels.

EDITION Expands Worldwide

In 2019, The Times Square EDITION debuted in New York and The West Hollywood EDITION opened in Los Angeles. Created through a collaboration between boutique hotel creator and innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, the lifestyle brand is slated to open 10 hotels in six countries and territories in the year ahead.

The Luxury Collection to Open in Nashville

With a rapidly growing ensemble of 114 hotels in more than 30 countries and territories around the world, The Luxury Collection’s anticipated openings in 2020 include a property in Nashville.

JW Marriott Approaches 100 Hotels

JW Marriott is expected to reach more than 115 hotels by 2022. The year 2020 is slated to be a period of rapid growth for the brand, with planned U.S. openings in Savannah, Ga., Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., in addition to global destinations.